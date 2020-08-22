Letter of thanks - Thanks for flat tire help and donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks for flat tire help and donations

Two of my friends and myself were recently in the South Hills and we had a flat tire. We didn’t have with us what we needed and some very nice people from Heyburn came along and helped us out. They put air in our tire and ended up changing it for us. Who knows how long we would have been stranded otherwise. A big thank-you to Shane, Trudy and son Wyatt Lymen.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

Thanks for animal rescue donations

Not long ago you were so kind to put a plead for helping Trinity Animal Rescue Center in Buhl out to the public.

I did thank all those individuals who donated money and food thru my website and Facebook.

However I would like to let the public know how grateful I am for all donations.

It so happened that I lost my 33-year-old gelding this past Friday. My heart hurts and the empty void will be open for a long time. Life goes on for us and the animals.

I wonder if we have people out there who have dog crates, so we can start boarding dogs for the holidays creeping up on us. Small chain link kennels will do as well.