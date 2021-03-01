 Skip to main content
Letter: Oath of office should be taken on the Constitution
Oath of office should be taken on the Constitution

Oath of office should be taken on the Constitution

The separation of church and state is a line that is constantly blurred by the nature, however there is a fine line that we have been crossing for the several past decades and that is the oath of office. Now when you take the oath of office you, in this modern era, put your hand on a bible and recite the oath. I believe this to be a clear violation of the separations of church and state. Now it would be ill-advised to propose removing something that has been a cultural norm since the founding of our country without something to replace it with. So here is my proposal, have every representative, from state level to presidency take the oath of office on a version of the Constitution itself, whether it be a personal version of it or a version of it that is directly used for the swearing in ceremonies. It only makes sense as the first line in the the Oath of Office is “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” This is one step into moving America into the land that the founders would have wanted us to become. No one can stop you from practicing your religion where you see so fit, but at the highest level of representation is not a good fit and the founders knew this would be a problem otherwise they would’ve made the United States a specific religion in the Constitution. So, take the step, and request that your representatives when elected take the Oath of Office on the Constitution itself.

Justin Mattson

Twin Falls

