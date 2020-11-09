Letter: November is National Home Health & Hospice Month

Older Americans across the country depend on the delivery of quality healthcare in their homes, which has become increasingly important, especially during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Idaho Home Health and Hospice delivers comfort care, nursing, therapy and aide services to patients in the safety and security of their own homes, helping to reduce patient exposure to the novel coronavirus while also saving the Medicare program millions in avoided facility-based care.

While 3.5 million Americans currently depend on Medicare home health and hospice each year, there is an incredible opportunity to optimize the benefit for more patients who choose to stay home while receiving end of life care or recover at home following a hospitalization with assistance of home health. By expanding home health, we can help patients transition safely home with a mix of expanded skilled nursing, therapy, personal care, telehealth services and more.

As we recognize National Home Health & Hospice Month this November, I encourage lawmakers to support public policies that expand the availability of high-quality care in the home. Enabling more seniors to remain safely in their homes has never been more important.

Lejla Becirovic

Twin Falls

