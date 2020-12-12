Letter: Not on my watch

Two hundred seven millions dollars and counting, that’s the amount people have sent to a self professed billionaire to help him pay his legal fees. So far he’s spent nine million on recounts that said no need for more recounts. What happened to all those other millions? Think of how many hungry little kids that could have fed! In the book of Exodus it tells of the people worshipping a golden calf, it mentions nothing of an orange guy with a golden toilet. Boy, we could have used a heads up on that one! God sent Moses down with his Ten Commandments, and this guy has not only broken them he’s stomped the hell outta most of them. Yet, his loyal sheep keep following him right over that canyon wall....wall?.....yeah that’s another story. When I think of these last four years, I think of Charles Manson, Jim Jones in Ghana, Warren Jeffs, etc. etc. It happens, folks. Then I thank the eighty million American voters who stood in suppressed voting lines to say loud and clear “Not happening on my watch!!!”