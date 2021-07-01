 Skip to main content
Letter: Noise problem? No. California problem? Yes.
Letter: Noise problem? No. California problem? Yes.

Noise problem? No. California problem? Yes.

A response to John Haight, letter to the editor in the June 29th edition of the Times-News. In regards to restricting vehicle traffic on Main Street during noon and evening hours. I believe this would be a terrible idea. As anyone knows, noon and evening hours are busier times of the day. The vehicle traffic has to go somewhere, thus causing traffic buildups somewhere else, most likely residential areas where children play.

The problem is Twin Falls nor the surrounding towns were never designed for the influx of population. This influx is due to Southern Californians selling their homes for a large amount of money and coming up here, thus causing increases in traffic, housing, cost-of-living, and a decrease in our morals, culture, and way of life. It’s bad enough we have the refugee center here, but I digress.

What shall we do here? Tell all the Southern Californians they’re not welcome here? No, after all, they’re people too and fellow Americans. We cannot help that they ruined their state, and now they’re here to wreck ours. Besides, these Southern Californians have money. Now, the proper solution is to decrease the speed limits. In Twin Falls, instead of doing 35 miles per hour, do 25. And around the country roads, instead of 60, do 55.

Henry Lemmens

Twin Falls

