Letter: No other state is as red as Idaho

The Republicans have folded up their tents and left town, but not before trying to prove no other state is as red as Idaho. Funny thing. The only time I turn red is when I’m embarrassed.
David Woodhead
Twin Falls
Letter: Just because a lot of people are moving to Twin Falls doesn't mean we should throw away the careful planning, integrity and charm of our downtown. We need to preserve our historic downtown.
Letter: With the new Roe ruling, there’s an obvious outcry from all sides in the US. In Idaho, we are poised with a trigger law, essentially following Texas’ lead.
Letter: When someone (or group) makes a mistake, it isn't always obvious at the beginning, but if we have been harmed, we appreciate an apology. Apologies can include actions to compensate, reverse, or do the best possible for the future when compensation to match or replace the damage is impossible.
Letter: I have six points to make
Letter: In 2015 the Idaho Legislators took power away from HOAs. I’m not against short-term rentals, but they are not a good fit for every neighborhood. We need to get this law away from state power and back into the hands of the local HOAs.
Letter: Secession appeals to many who have given up any hope our current crop of government lifers would do anything to make life for the common man any better.
Letter: I or anyone else, including my children don't need to be assaulted by someone's callous, vulgar flag.
Letter: Man-caused global warming is the emperor's clothes story now. It is a total lie and ludicrous that Carbon Dioxide from fossil fuels will destroy the planet.
