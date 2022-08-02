 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No other state is as red as Idaho

The Republicans have folded up their tents and left town, but not before trying to prove no other state is as red as Idaho. Funny thing. The only time I turn red is when I’m embarrassed.

David Woodhead

Twin Falls

