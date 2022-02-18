 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No one I'd rather see in public office than Chenele Dixon

When I heard that Chenele Dixon is running for State Representative, my first thought was, “There is no one I would rather see in public office.” A perfect blend of capable and kind, strength and steadiness, she served on the Kimberly School Foundation Board after her children were grown and gone, just giving her time to make the community better. She’s aware of the needs of others, a listener, a proactive problem solver who gives her time to things that have lasting consequence.

She has been meaningfully involved in the Republican Party for years, helping with fundraising, educating people on candidates, and reminding the rest of us to get out and vote. We’ll be lucky to have her. Good luck, Chenele!

Michelle Sturgill

Kimberly

