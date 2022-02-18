Letter: No one I'd rather see in public office than Chenele Dixon

No one I’d rather see in public office than Chenele Dixon

When I heard that Chenele Dixon is running for State Representative, my first thought was, “There is no one I would rather see in public office.” A perfect blend of capable and kind, strength and steadiness, she served on the Kimberly School Foundation Board after her children were grown and gone, just giving her time to make the community better. She’s aware of the needs of others, a listener, a proactive problem solver who gives her time to things that have lasting consequence.