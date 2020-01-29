Recent reporting on the civil resolution of the lawsuit arising from the drunk driving crash of Dec. 13, 2017, has missed important issues. Larry Halbert, driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit, killed Cheri Miller our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. It was Halbert’s third felony and eighth overall DUI conviction. Gratefully, he is in jail where he cannot cause such pain to another family.
Cheri’s killer was on parole for his second felony DUI when he was hired by Advanced Heating & Cooling, when he was assigned a company truck, when sent to Twin Falls with limited supervision, and at the time of the collision. All of this, despite his decades-long history of alcohol-related driving crimes. While investigating the lawsuit we learned the company had specific warnings that he was drinking and driving and yet did nothing.
Nothing can bring Cheri back. The hole her death left in our lives and the lives of the community she served, as a counselor and teacher, cannot be filled. This tragedy should serve as an example to anyone who would choose to get behind the wheel after drinking and for those who would enable them.
Businesses with employees who drive have an obligation to conduct meaningful background reviews of potential employees. Employers must not ignore multiple warnings of dangerous behaviors by those they employ, as we learned Advanced Heating & Cooling did. Further, employers must see the necessity of monitoring employees entrusted with company vehicles, particularly employees with criminal histories.
No other family should ever suffer through such a preventable loss.
It is our most sincere and significant hope that this civil judgment will make our roads safer and help prevent another family and community from losing a loved one to drunk driving.
Tabitha Miller, Jennifer Miller, Amanda McKissen and Nicole Miller (Cheri's daughters)
Twin Falls
