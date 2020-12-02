 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No mask? Stay home
0 comments

Letter: No mask? Stay home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I completely agree with the letter from Tim Frazier regarding response to no mask mandate. Thank you for the letter. If you refuse to wear a mask and get COVID-19 do not endanger others, stay at home. I wouldn’t want anyone to lose their freedom by requiring they wear a mask but if and when they do get COVID-19 don’t put others at risk, stay at home, you have earned that right. Good luck to you, hope healing or death come quickly.

Mary Sanchez, recently retired nurse

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No mask? No help.
Letters

Letter: No mask? No help.

Letter to the editor: I hope that if you have to go to the hospital and they ask you if you wore a mask, and you say no, they tell you sorry but we can't help you.

Letter: Freedom and consequences
Letters

Letter: Freedom and consequences

Letter to the editor: If you would like it to be your body and your choice, I'm willing to support you. However, I do respectfully ask that you remember the other side of "personal responsibility"...

Letter: Liberty is under attack
Letters

Letter: Liberty is under attack

Letter to the editor: America became the greatest nation in the world because we were free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny.

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump
Letters

Letter: Incredible that people voted for Trump

Letter to the editor: It is incredible to me that over 60% of Idaho voters supported Donald Trump's legacy of deceit, flattery and immorality as opposed to knowledgeable decency and quiet dignity of President-elect Joe Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News