Letter: No mask? Stay home

I completely agree with the letter from Tim Frazier regarding response to no mask mandate. Thank you for the letter. If you refuse to wear a mask and get COVID-19 do not endanger others, stay at home. I wouldn’t want anyone to lose their freedom by requiring they wear a mask but if and when they do get COVID-19 don’t put others at risk, stay at home, you have earned that right. Good luck to you, hope healing or death come quickly.
Mary Sanchez, recently retired nurse
Twin Falls
