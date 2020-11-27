 Skip to main content
Letter: No mask? No help.
Letter: No mask? No help.

No mask? No help.

To all the people who don’t think they need to wear a mask in public, I won’t feel sorry for you if you get COVID-19. I hope that if you have to go to the hospital and they ask you if you wore a mask, and you say no, they tell you sorry but we can’t help you. You didn’t care about getting, or spreading the virus, why should we care about helping you.

Richard Sievers

Kimberly

