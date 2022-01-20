Letter: No Idaho call for a "Conference of States"

Once again the Idaho legislature is being targeted by the Conference of States Committee. They want Idaho to call for a “COS” that will trigger a Constitutional Convention if 34 states make the call. There has not been a Constitutional Convention since 1787. Although it is possible to have a convention called by the states, all 27 amendments to the Constitution were congressional proposals.

An Article V convention has not been used because: 1. The US Constitution is not defective: 2. An Article V convention can not be limited to one item: 3. The idea of amending the Constitution because it is not obeyed makes about as much sense as changing the Ten Commandments because we disobey them.

We do not need a Balanced Budget Amendment because instead of limiting dollars, our Founding Fathers limited powers which are listed in the Constitution. If Congress acted only on what the Constitution allows, It would be impossible for spending to exceed revenues. There is no authority for Departments of Education, Energy, Transportation, EPA, etc.

Term limits under the Articles of Confederation was a complete flop and rejected by the Founding Fathers. Term limits gave a perpetual lame duck Congress. The ballot box is the place to limit terms.

Under Article VI of the Constitution, States can Nullify all unconstitutional laws, executive orders and mandates from the federal government. Idaho should do that!

There are NO valid reasons for a modern convention. The con con scheme is funded by global elitists like George Soros who have a grand plan for a new constitution. It likely would NOT have a Bill of Rights with individual liberties and freedoms. Once a call is made, Congress will have total power to create an entirely new constitution.

Contact your legislators - No Idaho call!

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp

Filer

