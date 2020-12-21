Letter: No confidence in Idaho's delegation

Recently Idaho Representatives Simpson and Fulcher added their names to a frivolous lawsuit meant to throw out millions of legal votes in four states. These two men took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution; a document wherein citizens are given protections for their voting rights, and yet they were willing to set aside these legal votes to keep their party in power. This was not Antifa trying to overturn an election, these were Republican representatives, States Attorneys General, and governors trying to overturn the results of a dually and legally elected Government.