Letter: No confidence in Idaho's delegation

Recently Idaho Representatives Simpson and Fulcher added their names to a frivolous lawsuit meant to throw out millions of legal votes in four states. These two men took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution; a document wherein citizens are given protections for their voting rights, and yet they were willing to set aside these legal votes to keep their party in power. This was not Antifa trying to overturn an election, these were Republican representatives, States Attorneys General, and governors trying to overturn the results of a dually and legally elected Government.
Simpson and Fulcher may have shirked their duty, but perhaps they were just passing the buck to the courts, hoping the judges would uphold their own oaths to defend the laws of this great nation. Thankfully they did just that. The entire enterprise, however, gives me no confidence in the moral fortitude of our Idaho representation in Congress.
Susan Ramseyer
Filer
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!