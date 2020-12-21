 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No confidence in Idaho's delegation
0 comments

Letter: No confidence in Idaho's delegation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Recently Idaho Representatives Simpson and Fulcher added their names to a frivolous lawsuit meant to throw out millions of legal votes in four states. These two men took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution; a document wherein citizens are given protections for their voting rights, and yet they were willing to set aside these legal votes to keep their party in power. This was not Antifa trying to overturn an election, these were Republican representatives, States Attorneys General, and governors trying to overturn the results of a dually and legally elected Government.

Simpson and Fulcher may have shirked their duty, but perhaps they were just passing the buck to the courts, hoping the judges would uphold their own oaths to defend the laws of this great nation. Thankfully they did just that. The entire enterprise, however, gives me no confidence in the moral fortitude of our Idaho representation in Congress.

Susan Ramseyer

Filer

0 comments
1
3
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Popularity isn't leadership
Letters

Letter: Popularity isn't leadership

Letter to the editor:  If I may be so bold Gov. Little, haters are going to hate no matter what you say or do so you had better do a gut check because you're either going to have to go around them or through them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News