Letter: News about COVID-19
Letter: News about COVID-19

Breaking News! For all of you who are "undecided" about the Covid 19 vaccines, we now have clear and definitive answers regarding their side effects. Turns out there are, in fact, significant long-term side effects. Get this! The most startling effect is called "Living Your Best Life" and is associated with staying out of the ICU, staying off a ventilator, remaining in school and going about business as usual. Another surprising side effect: the fever of the Pandemic begins to break. Good news, right? Related news just in. Provided that social media has not yet informed its followers of the most up-to-date news regarding masks --germ experts have discovered that the act of wearing masks and the concept of "freedom of choice" are quite compatible. Who knew? Freedom to keep your own special germs (especially Covid) contained in your own personal space instead of sharing them with others is a choice that only you can make. Your body, your choice. Freedom for everyone. But there's more! School boards that seek their news and guidance from social media "journalists" and freshman biology students can now rest assured that masks indeed keep those cooties from passing in the halls. More news at ten!

Brenda Grupe

Twin Falls

