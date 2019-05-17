I'm Gene Kafader and running for Twin Falls Highway District Commissioner. I've been married to my wife Donetta for 47 years. We've lived in Kimberly for the past 24 years.
When we moved to Kimberly, there were no baseball or softball programs in the Kimberly High School. I helped to orchestrate these sports programs into place to provide greater opportunities for the youth of our town. I also coached 13- to 14-year-olds in Kimberly and 11- to 12-year-olds in Twin Falls.
I worked for the Twin Falls Highway District for 18 years, from 1999 to retirement in 2017. I'm running for the TFHD Commissioner spot to incorporate fresh ideas with the new technology available to us. I feel that the TFHD has gotten into a rut with old ideas and technology that just doesn't fit into the era. I have stayed in contact with the crew and have listened to their opinions and input.
My opponent is in his late 80s and has given over 40 years of valuable service to the Twin Falls Highway District. I feel that I am the man to give a new perspective to the future of the TFHD.
I would appreciate your vote on May 21.
Gene Kafader
Kimberly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.