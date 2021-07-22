 Skip to main content
Letter: New development? Not without water
Letter: New development? Not without water

Recently we have been reminded that we are fast running out of water, ground water tables are fast disappearing and run off from snowfall in area mountains are not replenishing our dams and reservoirs.

Yet while sounding the alarm we see no efforts to curtail wasteful water use. I see College of Southern Idaho and all the large housing subdivisions still watering lawns.

Seems the city/county keep approving new housing developments they know will use more water than we currently have. A drive down Pole Line, Grandview, Wendell or Pheasant Ave will yield new home development after development. Across the street from Canyon Crest restaurant we see hundreds more apartments under construction.

The real culprit here is over development resulting in too many water users. If there is are was such thing/s as "city planners" why allow this and why can't you stop developing all these water consuming projects? Enough already. No more. Until the city/county can identify new water sources we need a moratorium on future developments.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

