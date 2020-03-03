Letter: Need more info on Buhl school levy

Why have we seen no publicity about this? Why do we need it, whats it for? Is the district planning on running this levy the rest of our lives? I believe the board needs to give the patrons some answers before we vote. #1 Why does the district rent an office from Farmers Bank when there is room to have the district office in one of the buildings the district owns. One of the owners of Farmers bank is also on the school board which seems like a conflict of interest. #2 If the district can afford to give a 6% raise to an employee who makes $109,000 a year did all the employees get a 6% raise? #3 Is it true the district is sitting on a million and a half dollar reserve? #4 Did the elementary school need a $20,000 electronic reader board? #5 Why was the PTN (parent teacher network) disbanded? They had raised the money for the playground equipment, the ball wall and provided money for each teachers classroom for supplies, ect. #6 Why is the district replacing some certified teachers with para pros? #7 How much did it cost to put the prison fence around the elementary school? It looks a lot more like Popplewell correctional institute now! I would like to see a public explanation for these questions before I vote.