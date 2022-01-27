Letter: National Day of Remembrance for Downwinders

Jan. 27, which marks the anniversary of the first nuclear bomb detonation at the Nevada Test Site, has been designated by the U.S. Congress as National Day of Remembrance for Downwinders, the many people who worked and lived downwind of the test site and were exposed to lethal levels of radiation.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, introduced by Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. Wayne Owens, was passed into law in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, who noted at the time that it was “partial restitution” for the harm done to patriotic citizens, many of whom would lose their lives due to their fallout exposure.

The current RECA program expires on July 10, 2022. Bipartisan bills were introduced in the U.S. House and Senate this fall to extend RECA another 19 years and to expand it to include downwinders throughout Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, New Mexico, and Montana – states heavily impacted by radioactive fallout, as well as Guam, impacted by U.S. testing in the Pacific.

The new bills would make uranium workers, referred to as Post ‘71 workers, eligible for compensation. Many of those workers live on tribal lands and lack access to much-needed health care.

House Bill 5338 already has 65 co-sponsors representing both parties. Senate Bill 2798 has 15. On this day of remembrance, we urge Rep. Mike Simpson to join Rep. Russ Fulcher in co-sponsoring HR5338.

More than designations of special days, we need help for those who have suffered and are still suffering.

Tona Henerson

Emmett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0