Letter: Napolitano wrong on masks and freedom
Letter: Napolitano wrong on masks and freedom

Times-News readers were treated today (Nov. 23) to a fine treatise on how mask wearing requirements are an infringement on our God-given freedoms. Andrew Napolitano, an elite Fox newsman, argued with force, eloquence and conviction that individual liberty trumps public safety because it is a God given right (and presumably, public safety is not).

Napolitano says he is working assiduously on the « backstory » of freedom, and has checked the writings of the likes of Thomas Jefferson, whose ownership of over 200 slaves freed him up for academic research on such things as divinely assigned liberty.

I like to see the Times-News do it’s part to expose people to brilliant but underrated thinkers such as Napolitano (whose name sounds a bit immigranty, but whatever). I also have a suggestion, which I offer with all due déférence to hizzonor. Judge Napolitano should be allowed to sign a waiver renouncing his right to access medical/hospital services should he be struck with Covid. This way the honorable judge could die with his freedoms fully intact, at home. We would sorely miss his profound thoughts, but whatever.

Brenda Larsen

Twin Falls

