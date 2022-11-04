Letter: My research on the Attorney General candidates

The Attorney General race is important this year, and I’ve been doing some research. Tom Arkoosh certainly has more experience and seems less political. But what really worries me about Raul Labrador is his personal finances.

I went to a well-respected website called OpenSecrets.org, that tracks the personal finances of members of Congress, which is public information. According to them, in 2016 Labrador was in debt to the tune of more than $1,000,0000 . In 2017 he was still in debt, this time more than $325,000. Unfortunately we don’t have more recent data since the website only tracks members of Congress, but $1,000,000 in debt is nothing to sneeze at. Someone needs to ask him about this. If this is how he manages his personal finances, how is going to handle taxpayer money? Check for yourself: opensecrets.org/personal-finances/raul-labrador/net-worth?cid=N00031377&year=2017