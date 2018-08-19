The Times News periodically likes to have a Cheers and Jeers column. Well, I have a couple of my own:
First, cheers to the Twin Falls City Council. Now this is a group that I don't often find myself in agreement with. Far more often you will hear me refer to them as, "our elected idiots." But I believe in giving credit where credit is due, and cheers to them for not only rejecting the efforts by some to create a special class of criminal. I refer to the efforts to get the Council to pass a resolution condemning the separation of children when their parents enter the country illegally.
And for those who are now crying, they are not criminals, what part of illegal do you not understand? They came into the country without following the law. That is criminal. That makes them criminals. You break the law and get caught, you get detained. My wife and I are currently raising five grandchildren who haven't seen their father in six years. He broke the law, he got caught, he is locked up. Not a single one has objected to that, but if he was in the country illegally, they would scream bloody murder.
Next, jeers to the Times-News editorial board. True, an unbiased and responsible free press is necessary to a free society. You give massive amounts of coverage to a disgruntled ex-reality TV star whose words fit the liberal agenda. And none to a liberal Judge who thinks one child dead, several others kidnapped and trained to be school shooters, and the perps are not a danger because they are radicalized Islam, and the liberal agenda says that doesn't exist. You, unbiased? I think not. How much coverage do the gun-grabbers get?
Wayne Frandsen
Twin Falls
