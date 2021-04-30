Letter: My Oscar Acceptance Speech

My Oscar acceptance speech

As I stand here I am struck by the number of privileged individuals I see occupying the confines of this opulent venue. But, I am conflicted. I have listened to some of my fellow entertainers express vehement indignation toward the institution of law enforcement. Yet, I am sure that, were they or their property threatened, they would, in a hot second, dial 911. That is, of course, excepting those truly privileged who employ personal security. Look, I understand that most of you are sheep, who will bleat out the newest woke aphorism in an effort to legitimize your progressive bonafides. But, do not be deceived. Without the thin blue line of law enforcement, our civilization and your livelihood are doomed.