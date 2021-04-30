 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: My Oscar Acceptance Speech
0 comments

Letter: My Oscar Acceptance Speech

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

My Oscar acceptance speech

First, I would like to thank the Academy for their gracious decision and award. Next, I would like to express the honor I feel being grouped with my fellow nominees.

As I stand here I am struck by the number of privileged individuals I see occupying the confines of this opulent venue. But, I am conflicted. I have listened to some of my fellow entertainers express vehement indignation toward the institution of law enforcement. Yet, I am sure that, were they or their property threatened, they would, in a hot second, dial 911. That is, of course, excepting those truly privileged who employ personal security. Look, I understand that most of you are sheep, who will bleat out the newest woke aphorism in an effort to legitimize your progressive bonafides. But, do not be deceived. Without the thin blue line of law enforcement, our civilization and your livelihood are doomed.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls
Letters

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls

It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine . . .

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too
Letters

Letter: If bars are open, pools should be, too

Last summer, with the Buhl pool closed all season, every bar in town remained open. Statewide, water parks, bike parks, skateparks were all closed or restricted, however, nearly every Idaho golf course remained open.

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated
Letters

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated

Letter: "Rational debate and reasoned response to Idaho issues largely have disappeared as GOP legislators try to out-strive one another in proving their Trumpist loyalties."

Letter: Is this really Idaho?
Letters

Letter: Is this really Idaho?

When I first moved here, the people had just voted for legislative term limits and that legislative body stated that the people don't know wha…

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform
Letters

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform

The U.S. immigration system is a man-made disaster. Our visa system doesn’t reflect the actual number of workers some industries need. It certainly doesn’t reflect the number of people who want to come to this country and work for a better life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News