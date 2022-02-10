Letter: My issue with Richard Guess' letter

I am writing to take issue with Richard Guess' letter of Feb. 2 and his assertion that our national government's response to the COVID crisis is the result of "elites" desire to attain unlimited power rather than a true concern for public safety. Perhaps Mr. Guess is privy to information unavailable to me, but I have a suspicion that his distrust of our national leaders has more to do with his politics than factual knowledge of the COVID crisis response. Government officials may indeed seek power, but I do credit them with being able to foresee the drastic economic fallout that the pandemic would, and did, cause. It doesn't take convoluted thinking to grasp the connection between the pandemic and our current economic conditions. The workforce disruptions, the supply chain and distribution problems, the inflation due to supply and demand, and inflation due to economic stimulus all are quite easily understood. Mr. Guess is correct to value individual freedom. In my opinion there are times to value the welfare of the whole above individual desires, especially when the issue is something so non-Orwellian as wearing a mask and taking other actions to limit the spread of disease.