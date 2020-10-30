Letter: My husband died of COVID-19

Hello, my name is Pastor Maria Fernandez. My husband was pastor at Good Samaritan church in Burley. My husband, Pastor Rogelio Fernandez, passed away Aug 24, 2020, due to Covid complications. I would like to let the community know how serious this is and to wear mask and wash hands and maintain the distance to protect ourselves and others. If we all work together, we can help stop this virus . . . it would be great if people in our community be reminded of this weekly both in English and Spanish. Thank you.