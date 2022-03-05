Letter: My body my choice

"My Body, My Choice" scream the anti-vaxxers and the anti-maskers as they defiantly punch the air with clenched fists. "My Body, My Choice" blares from the signs these same people frantically wave.

But wait! Look carefully at the fine print. The "fine print" reveals that women are denied the freedom of choice. Troglodytes in the legislatures pass draconian laws that decree, "Women's bodies, our choice." They piously proclaim that they are saving the lives of thousands of unborn babies.

Once the child is born, however, their interest evaporates. Then it becomes, "You're on your own, kid!"

Going hungry? Tough luck. Get a job and earn your food.

No warm shelter? Tough luck. Legislators want to forbid local governments from restricting greedy landlords.

No health care? Tough luck. Legislators deny the necessity of a healthy population.

Dilapidated schools? Tough luck. Legislators disdain education. They want an ignorant populace who are easily fooled by their self-serving shenanigans.

Vote the antediluvians out? Tough luck. Legislators restrict the right to vote so that they can remain entrenched in power.

Life can be hard, but sadly, these vacuous legislators are gleefully determined to make life harder still.

Eleanore Burkhart

Twin Falls

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0