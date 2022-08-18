 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mr. Hightower’s selective disgust

Mr. Hightower is opposed to professional golfers plying their trade to the highest bidder. He is outraged that some of those golfers did not turn their backs on the opportunity to acquire what amounts to generational wealth. His problem is with the source of such vast sums of wealth: Saudi Arabia.

He accuses the Saudi family of “grotesque abuse” of its citizens and specifically with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. One has to wonder how far his indignation extends. Does he think the women of the LPGA are “money-grubbing golfers”, because they are sponsored by Aramco: the oil company owned by Saudi Arabia. Or, how about the PGA China tour, the NBA, the NHL, or MLB, all of which have very lucrative deals with China which, in the realm of human rights abusers, makes Saudi Arabia look like the minor leagues. Can we expect tirades against all American athletes that make money from tyrants? Just asking.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

