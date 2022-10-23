Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Saying that Critical Race Theory is an examination of “racism’s central role in shaping society” is, aside from an overstatement, like saying that Christianity is a monotheistic religion. There is far more beneath these surface definitions that embody the true character of each. One of the founders of CRT, Richard Delgado, phrased it this way; "Critical Race Theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of Constitutional law”. I will leave it to the reader’s imagination to flesh out Delgado’s meaning.

Mr. Hightower blames what he calls the “fake news” about CRT on publications that he claims are not, “real, local, or even paper”. A simple Google search rebuts his claim. It would appear that his antipathy toward certain information outlets may be more the byproduct of political orientation than anything else.

Mr. Hightower’s solution is to make what is left of the independent media a propaganda arm of the government by, “providing adequate public funding for local, independent watchdog reporting.” The use of the word “watchdog” would be laughable were it not used in such a dystopian sentence. We have seen the effects of government sponsorship of science during the Covid pandemic. Only one version of science is allowed. All others are verboten. Seems that Mr. Hightower would like to see government control spread to the realm of journalism as well.

Richard Guess

Hagerman