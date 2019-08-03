{{featured_button_text}}
Majority leader Moyle recently said his letter to Boise State University against diversity was not a sign that he is a racist. I have to agree; but it is a sign he is a bigot, and most bigots are racists and white supremacists.

He is not a Lincoln or a Roosevelt or a Reagan Republican. In other words, like most of Idahos elected majority, he is not a true Republican — just a fraud.

True Republicans believe in limited government, the rule of law, individual rights, science, education, health and welfare and fiscal responsibility. Nancy Pelosi acts more like a Republican than most of the people we elected.

J.R. Breisch

Twin Falls

