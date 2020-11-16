Letter: Move on from Trump

November 3rd was Election Day in the USA. Millions of voters cast their ballots early. Millions more voted in person that day. All without the slightest whiff of foul play. Since then, election workers have tallied the votes conscientiously and honestly. On Saturday the 7th, news agencies called Biden as the winner of the presidential race, based on the vote tallies. Biden and his team have expressed their eagerness to move our country forward in a spirit of unity. Meanwhile, Trump refuses to concede, and keeps doing what he does best: sow discord. He has sent lawyers to file frivolous lawsuits questioning the election results. So far, all of these suits have been rejected by intelligent, fair-minded judges, because Trump’s men offer allegations of malfeasance but not one shred of evidence.