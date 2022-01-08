Letter: More thanks for Wreaths Across America

As previously reported in a letter to the editor, Wreaths Across America is dependent on a large number of volunteers and wreath sponsors to honor and remember our nation’s veterans. Unfortunately, due to the way digital wreath sponsorships were reported in the WAA database, two important donors were initially overlooked. We are extremely grateful to the Buhl Veterans of Foreign Wars and to the Northview Ladies Club of Buhl for their generous wreath sponsorships at the Gold and Blue levels of giving, respectively. The VFW has also been an active participant in planning and conducting the local activities. Finally, we owe a big thank-you to the Snake River District of the Mountain West Boy Scout Council, and all other groups and individuals who attended the ceremonies in December and provided valuable assistance at West End Cemetery, Filer Cemetery, Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, and Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery.