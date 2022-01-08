 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: More thanks for Wreaths Across America

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As previously reported in a letter to the editor, Wreaths Across America is dependent on a large number of volunteers and wreath sponsors to honor and remember our nation’s veterans. Unfortunately, due to the way digital wreath sponsorships were reported in the WAA database, two important donors were initially overlooked. We are extremely grateful to the Buhl Veterans of Foreign Wars and to the Northview Ladies Club of Buhl for their generous wreath sponsorships at the Gold and Blue levels of giving, respectively. The VFW has also been an active participant in planning and conducting the local activities. Finally, we owe a big thank-you to the Snake River District of the Mountain West Boy Scout Council, and all other groups and individuals who attended the ceremonies in December and provided valuable assistance at West End Cemetery, Filer Cemetery, Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, and Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery.

Diane Greene

Daughters of the American Revolution

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thanks for supporting veterans

Letter: Thanks for supporting veterans

Letter: Wreaths Across America, a national initiative to honor deceased veterans with holiday wreaths, was a huge success at Filer Cemetery, West End Cemetery, Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, and Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery.

Letter: The new Christianity morality

Letter: The new Christianity morality

Letter: "If Christianity in America is under attack, then let it be if it ignores the requirement to love by failing to love the foreigner, stranger, poor, people of other faiths, atheist, transgendered etc."

Letter: Thanks to donors

Letter: Thanks to donors

Letter: The American Legion Post No. 7, Twin Falls, would like to say thank you to all the donors who helped us during our annual food drive.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News