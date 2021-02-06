 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: More Second Amendment sanctuaries
0 comments

Letter: More Second Amendment sanctuaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I commend the Gooding City Council's decision to follow the Second Amendment and the Constitution. Come on Twin Falls, you were quick to adopt Add The Words, how about protecting all of our rights before we get ran over by the "train." Including your own rights.

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I am a Karen
Letters

Letter: I am a Karen

Letter to the editor: I will continue to be Karen. But you might want to think about how it feels to have your name associated with being something negative through no fault of your own.

Letter: Learn service dog laws
Letters

Letter: Learn service dog laws

Letter to the editor: There is a difference in a service dog, a pet, and an emotional support animal. Only service dogs are exempt under Idaho Law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News