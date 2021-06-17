Letter: More positive headlines

May I suggest a different headline for the article by Joel Mills in Sunday’s Times-News, copied from The Lewiston Tribune, about Helen Wong returning to her trashed house? That part of the story is sad, for sure, but the rest of the story is uplifting and encouraging. Neighbors and strangers came together to help restore the property to livable condition, and in doing so, many lives were blessed. I suggest this headline: Trashed Home of Idaho Woman Restored by Loving Neighbors. We have enough trashy news. Let’s tell about some of the good in the world.