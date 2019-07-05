{{featured_button_text}}
I always enjoy seeing the results of the Readers' Choice survey every year, but it would be a more meaningful presentation if numbers of votes were included. Knowing someone was an overwhelming favorite is significant. Knowing they won or lost by two votes tells a very different story, especially to those businesses trying hard to please.

Mike Redman

Twin Falls

