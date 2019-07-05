I always enjoy seeing the results of the Readers' Choice survey every year, but it would be a more meaningful presentation if numbers of votes were included. Knowing someone was an overwhelming favorite is significant. Knowing they won or lost by two votes tells a very different story, especially to those businesses trying hard to please.
Mike Redman
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.