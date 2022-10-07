Letter: Moderate leadership is how we preserve our greatness as a state

It is a simple fact of life in Idaho that a Republican governor will be elected. Thus, it is within our best interest as a state to elect the best Republican possible to the governorship.

So, it concerns me that so many people are not in support of Governor Little. They claim that he does not have Idaho’s best interest at heart, although he clearly does. They also tend to claim that he is a liberal shill or a RINO, even though this is especially not true of him.

Although Governor Little takes strong conservative stances on some issues, he is mostly a moderate Republican. However, a moderate Republican is exactly what Idaho needs in these successful booming times. Sadly, however, it appears that Idaho Republicans and the Republican Party at large tend to view moderate Republicans as liberals or liberal sympathizers.

If Brad Little is one thing, he is not reckless. Even his much-maligned lockdowns were the result of the best science at the time, even if they weren’t good in retrospect. However, his political opponents such as Janice McGeachin are much more reckless and agenda-driven, such as about a year ago when McGeachin signed an executive order removing mask mandates when Governor Little was out of state, which the governor rightly reversed when he returned. Recklessness and poorly thought-out decisions are a great way to ruin the great economy we’ve built and drive people away from this great place to live.

As a final aside, I find it very interesting how Republicans always complain about how extreme Democrats are when they seem to want to expunge all but the most extreme and ideological conservatives from elected office.

Alex Markell

Kimberly