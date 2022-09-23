Letter: Mismanagement and incompetence on the city's part

It is an absolute shame what our elected officials did making landlords responsible to ensure the utilities are paid.

That is the city’s job. That is what you we pay taxes for them to do.

The fact that there is so much owed, shows that there has been mismanagement and incompetence on the city’s part. If you open an account with someone, YOU should ensure payment by requiring a deposit or by turning off their utilities when past due.

Passing the buck to taxpaying citizens is ridiculous. Maybe they should pass the job of getting paid to the citizens also.

Dennis Black

Twin Falls