The Minidoka County Historical Society Museum received the following message on Facebook and would encourage residents to participate:
"Hello, Minidoka County. My name is Jeff Carr, and I’m the PR director at the Museum of Idaho in downtown Idaho Falls. I’m writing because we have something that may be of interest to Minidoka County residents, and I wanted to see if you would be interested in partnering with us and helping us spread the word.
Here it is: As part of our museum’s ongoing expansion, we’re conceptualizing a brand new large, comprehensive Idaho exhibit called "The Way Out West." We’re designing it alongside subject matter experts, but we’re also reaching out to communities in eastern Idaho with a call for interesting personal stories and experiences that say something about life here. In addition to your wonderful museum, we'd love for Minidoka residents to see themselves reflected in our new exhibit as well, since it aims to encompass the entire region.
People can submit stories to us by Sept. 30 at museumofidaho.org/stories or by sending for a form or by attending one of our informational meetings throughout eastern Idaho in September. The closest one to you is at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Burley Public Library."
Minidoka County Historical Society Museum
Rupert
