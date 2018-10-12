I was lucky enough to take some video/pictures and documentation, observe, research and share what information we had at the museum, and assist in anything that I could on behalf of the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum.
I am so grateful that they included me. It was truly an intriguing process and I learned so very much. It was wonderful meeting all of the nine Professional Human Remains/Cadaver Working Dogs and all their handlers coming from all over — Florence Dickens with Semper Vigilance who put this entire project together, forensic archaeologist Paul Martin who was teaching the course and had Ground Penetrating Radar as well as other sophisticated equipment and an amazing amount of knowledge, the Minidoka Mayor James Cook as well as Joyce and Cindy who hosted us at City Hall.
Now need help after our wonderful experience doing some field work at the Minidoka City Cemetery. We are looking for any additional information that you, the public, could provide. Does anyone have any accounts of known people laid to rest there, or did your family move the body to the at the time, new MARS Cemetery? How about the date when that happened? Any information you can provide will be appreciated.
Melissa Alley, Curator
Minidoka County Historical Society Museum
