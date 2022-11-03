Letter: Mike Pohanka for House Seat 26 A

Are you tired of voting for people who get elected and do nothing? Do you want someone that will be accountable to the voters and represent all the citizens of the legislative district? That person is Mike Pohanka! This is demonstrated by his unreserved love for people. He knows no strangers and his interest is focused on voters concerns, not himself.

Mike has already made contact with highway engineers and others about his concern for a very dangerous traffic intersections in Blaine County. Located at the base of Timmerman Hill where Idaho Highways 20 and 75 intersect. Over the years this intersection has been deadly as well as responsible for countless injuries.

I have had the honor of serving as an Alderman for the City of Bellevue for 7 years and as Director of the Idaho Police Standards and Training Academy for 25 years. I'm absolutely convinced we need professional people who are true public servants who will do what they say, and not just title seekers.

Mike Pohanka is a true supporter of law enforcement and also our first responders at all levels. He supports our constitutional rights under the 2nd Amendmend and strongly believes in protection measures for our young citizens, while in or out of school.

Mike is very sincere when he says he will be accountable to the voters! He is a master at problem solving and has the energy and desire to follow-up or meet you in person. His integrity is above reproach!

Marilyn and I urge you to vote for Mike Pohanka for your next Legislative Representative District for House Seat A. Make your vote count!

Larry & Marilyn Plott

Bellevue