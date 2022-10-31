Letter: Mike Pohanka can be the representative we need

I've known Mike for almost 20 years. He is a man of faith, integrity, and compassion. His deep support for the families of the ISP is one of the things I respect most. These men and women are crucial to our community and they see and deal with a lot. It comforts me to know Mike is literally there for them in support.

It's in that experience on the front lines over the years Mike has been moved to run for political office. It's given him the heart to serve with a mind of awareness to be there for us.

We citizens need to step up in our responsibility and be there for him.

For too long we have voted and forgotten, and in doing so we get representatives that believe it's their job to go and do what they think is best. That is not their job. But our silence has encouraged otherwise. The job is to gather information on issues that affect our community, relay that information to us so we can decide how we want to be represented in those issues. If a representative believes differently than their constituents it's their job to convince us otherwise, not vote the way they themselves believe in spite of us. We are in this together for the good of our community, and the relationship that flourishes has responsibilities to each other.

Idaho is changing quickly and growing rapidly, but we don't have to lose our way, or our state, in the process. We need our growth managed, our resources strengthened, our Idaho constitution valued, and our citizens, including the unborn, protected.

I believe Mike Pohanka can be that representative.

He has my vote and will work hard to keep it.

Deb Hillier

Jerome