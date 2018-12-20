Merry Christmas, not Happy Holidays
Jesus is God’s gift to man. Jesus was obedient to go to the cross and pay the penalty for our sins.
Romans 16:1 — I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ.
I have accepted God’s plan of salvation; therefore, I am redeemed. I am a disciple of Jesus Christ. Even though I am not perfect, I am an ambassador for Jesus Christ.
Are there any redeemed, are there any disciples or ambassadors of Jesus Christ in the Magic Valley? Let the redeemed of the Lord say so. We must stand up for Jesus. We are on the winning side. This is not the time to give up or shut up. We must not sit down, cover our eyes. There is a war going on against God by Satan and his minions.
Do “We have a story to tell to the nations that shall turn their heart to the right?” Yes, we do.
Again:
- We must not sit down.
- We must not plug our ears.
- We must not cover our eyes.
As disciples of Jesus, ambassadors for Jesus, soldiers of the cross:
- We must rescue the perishing.
- We must rise up.
- We must show up.
- We must stand up.
- We must speak up.
- We must refuse to give up.
- We must never shut up.
This is not San Francisco or Sodom and Gomorrah. May our testimony be a springboard for the lost to repent of their sin and embrace the salvation offered by Jesus Christ and escape hell.
Carter Killinger
Twin Falls
