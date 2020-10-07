Letter: Memories of Idaho outdoors

What a delight it was to read your article on the 1,000 Springs project in Hagerman! I grew up in Idaho but married and moved away in 1964. I “escape” to Idaho through online things such as your paper and Idaho photographers.

I have wonderful memories of my grandparents, Elmer and Lela Annis, who were VERY active in outdoor recreation projects throughout Idaho but especially in Magic Valley. He was a farmer just a few miles outside of Twin Falls with a third grade education, but earned his eighth grade diploma later and taught himself to type.

Grandpa became a member in 1953 of the Idaho Outdoor Association and Grandma in 1954. In 1956 Grandpa became the State Director and in 1957 the State President. They joined and served on Board of Director offices of other Idaho outdoor organizations: Southern Idaho Fish & Game, Twin Falls Waterways Company, Magic Valley Recreation Council, Snake River Development Council, all concurrently. Later on they also were part of the Farm Bureau an the Knull Grange.

Grandpa mentioned in his journal in late 1959 of supervising the spending of $4,000 for waterways improvements through the Twin Falls County Commissioners and the Waterways Committee for sites on the Snake River below Cedar Draw, one at Shoshone Falls, one at Twin Falls, and at Roseworth and Salmon Reservoirs.