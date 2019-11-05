Lets look at reality. We spend $407 billion a year on Medicaid. The Veterans Administration costs $180 billion a year. We have 22 million federal workers, and we have about 8 million state, county and city employees in the nation. I could not find any figures dealing with government retirees, but I figure we're looking at about 15 million of those.
The internet states that health insurance for a family is $16,000 a year; single people pay about $9,000. Going through the insurance companies for this health care, you have to realize that they take 40 cents of every dollar for administration and profit. In fact, if you look on the internet, you will see where insurance CEOs were paid $124 million last year. Medicare cost three cents per dollar. The latest on the internet says we pay $350 billion a year for prescription drugs. These same prescriptions on the world market would cost about $100 billion.
If we apply Medicare insurance to 100% of income, we could pay for health care for all. I know that people complain about the rich paying more, but we have been giving the rich 40 years of tax cuts. Its time we take some back.
If necessary, we could place a $50 premium, for Medicare for all, on every man, woman and child on the program.
Jerry Johnson
Payette
