Letter: McGeachin is tops in my book

“Where laws end, tyranny begins,” attributed to John Locke but there are others who get the nod. The point is simple: We have a lawless federal government.

With that in mind, the RINOs of Idaho like to paint Lt. Governor McGeachin as some right-winger about to fall off the political map; but that is so far off – it’s ridiculous. Janice has both feet anchored firmly in the U.S. Constitution and our other founding documents. That’s why the democratic socialist and American communist holding offices here in Idaho despise her and throw up tons of flak. But you know what they say: When you’re over the target that’s where the flak is thickest.

In a nutshell, she’s about liberty and freedom and believes wholeheartedly freedom for the individual is what has made America great, and this same freedom will solve most if not all the problems we face today. Why? Because most of our problems facing the American people today are a creation of our own government. We all know this, so why support known RINOs, corporate lackeys and pals of the Red Chinese communist party? These people are nothing but parasites who seek only to profit personally from the destruction of the United States. Parasites all. There’s another word more fitting. It starts with the letter “T.”

If you like Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, you’ll be more than happy with Janice McGeachin. She’s tops in my book. Some of the other newcomers are too. This next election may well be the most important election we will ever have. It may well be the life or death for our republic. Remember: No republic no freedom, none.

Mark Schuckert

Twin Falls

