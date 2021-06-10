Letter: McGeachin is a lot like Trump

"Deceitful, dishonest, narcissistic in the extreme," are accurate words that Stephen Hartgen uses in his commentary in the Times-News, June 6, 2021, to describe Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Stating that she is unfit to lead, he comments that for her, "It's always 'about me'" and she sees as an enemy anyone who disagrees with her. It is confounding that these very words also depict the ex-president, bigly, and yet, Mr. Hartgen does not condemn him.
Representative Hartgen was a voice in the Idaho Legislature when it ruled that the Republican Primary must be a closed primary. Keep the primary "pure" for Republicans. Don't allow the mongrels to have a voice. Ironically, we now detect a sly suggestion from him that all Idahoans turn Republican temporarily in order to be able to vote in the next primary and help keep the somewhat-reasonable Governor Little in office.
Interesting-- the mongrels' voices are now welcome?
Eleanore Burkhart
Twin Falls