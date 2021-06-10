Letter: McGeachin is a lot like Trump

"Deceitful, dishonest, narcissistic in the extreme," are accurate words that Stephen Hartgen uses in his commentary in the Times-News, June 6, 2021, to describe Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Stating that she is unfit to lead, he comments that for her, "It's always 'about me'" and she sees as an enemy anyone who disagrees with her. It is confounding that these very words also depict the ex-president, bigly, and yet, Mr. Hartgen does not condemn him.