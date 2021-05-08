Letter: McGeachin committee will create stupid students

Run for the hills, kids, because Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has acted to make sure that you will graduate with a BS in Stupid!

She has recruited a committee of people whose intellectual superiority is equal to her own and whose aim is to put an end to critical thinking, the bedrock of education, but glaringly nonexistent in the current legislature. This committee will censor any ideas or discussions that do not agree with their own narrow focus. History will be "studied" without reference to varied philosophies that have shaped our history. Literature classes may not discuss the philosophies of authors, even though those philosophies clearly have influenced their writings. Read comic books instead!

Instead of encouraging critical thinking and acknowledging differing perspectives, teachers will be muzzled, fearful of retribution from the "thought police."

The Idaho Legislature has a history of disdain for teachers, and in spite of Idaho's huge dollar surplus, it has cut the budget for teachers' salaries. The Idaho Legislature has a history of disdain for education, as well, shoving Idaho to the very bottom of all states in the number of dollars spent per student. Instead of enriching education with the surplus money, they have burrowed even deeper into the black abyss of impoverished education.