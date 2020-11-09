Letter: Mayor was half-masked

We saw Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins' picture in the TN with her face mask pulled down to expose her nostrils. Our reaction was "what a half a---d attempt," or rather "half masked" attempt. She was certainly covering her bottom (side of her face). And here we thought that she was all for personal responsibility. But certainly the picture was taken out of context, right?
Jeff and Judy Ruprecht
Twin Falls
