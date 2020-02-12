{{featured_button_text}}
I am writing in response to the dig on Californians on the recent law maker article. I'd like to say to the writer of that article, when you see an Idaho licensed car with a California sticker on the bumper that says "Proud Parent Of An Honor Roll Student...anywhere California," you may want to stop and thank them from the bottom of the national school ranking. The fact that law makers are wanting to block Californians or anyone else that threatens their positions, reveals their true identity.

Suzanne Mandeville

Hagerman

