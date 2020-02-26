Letter: Many church members attended council meeting

While the article in Tuesdays paper was fair on balance, there were more people from other Magic Valley Churches in attendance during Monday night's meeting. A quick polling of those entering or leaving would have revealed that and added clarity to the depth of support from the community at large as opposed to focusing attention solely on Eastside Baptist. Pastor Paul Thompson has acted commendably in accordance with his conviction in leading this effort, but the support does not come from Eastside Baptist exclusively.
Grace and Peace
You have free articles remaining.
Jeff Glenn
Associate Pastor, Lighthouse Church
Twin Falls