In a recent Times-News article, Steve Hartgen and Terry McCurdy examine the cost to taxpayers of proposed and possible future bond elections. They explain that they are doing this to provide information and not to evaluate the merits of the proposals. I thank them for their work and believe it to be very useful. At the same time, I hope that this simple cost analysis does not detract from needed benefit analyses. Benefit analyses are much more difficult to do because they involve both tangible and intangible benefits, but these benefits are very real.
Twin Falls voters have approved many school bonds including two very large bonds in 2006 and 2014 which resulted in new facilities including a high school, middle school and grade schools. The costs of these projects have resulted in many benefits to not only our students but also the appeal of our community to individuals and companies thinking of moving here. The construction itself rippled through our economy by employing local people and businesses. Lastly, for many, there is an increased sense of pride that our community is willing to make this place we call home a better place for all.
In 2006, voters in Twin Falls were faced with the decision of what to do with our county hospital. They voted for change, and the result was a merger with St Luke's Health System and an amazing new hospital which has helped to attract many new physicians. Although this change did not require taxpayer cost, it was a big change — giving up county control of our hospital. Again, I believe that the benefits, tangible and intangible, have been considerable including again an increased sense of pride in a community that is trying to be better.
Change is not easy, sometimes it is costly. But as we evaluate bond proposals, I hope that we can see some cost benefit analyses that will help us as voters make the best decisions. Linda Brugger, also in a recent Times-News column, had some insights which may be helpful to do this in a systematic way.
Here's to a good community becoming even better.
Gary Babbel
Twin Falls
