Mr. Levi B. Cavener’s editorial in the June 27 newspaper was an outstanding explanation of the frustration that is being felt by most classroom teachers toward the state of Idaho’s policy on Master Teacher identification. There is no reason a teacher should have to write a portfolio on how good they are in order for them to be recognized as a master teacher.
A soldier is proven on the battlefield, not by writing how good he has performed. An administrator knows the teachers in his school who are the best educators. Administrators are paid to evaluate and take the heat in making those decisions.
Good educators are those who motivate their students, inspire through innovative ideas and are respected by the students. Having to brag on yourself by writing a portfolio is a frivolous task that is considered busy work by most. Let administrators administrate and teachers teach.
Loyd Garey
Twin Falls
