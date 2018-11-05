What's the big deal about serving others? Where do we learn to serve others, and what does this mean? Why some people find that it may be important to them to help or serve others in need or just being a good neighbor and thinking of someone else beside themselves.
Some young people learn by example from parents or other friends about giving your time to others in some kind deeds. Never expecting to be paid, rewarded or favor returned. Some people say they don't want to be beholden to others for any reason for services or kindness. Possibly they don't see the goodness in the act of giving to others.
I am not an authority on this subject, and I don't do as much as many people have done for others. Most of the time this is done without any fanfare or anybody even knowing about the going on of their service. I think some people get a high on helping to lighten others' burdens with the hardships of life's everyday events good or bad. It could be that they read in the Bible about being a good Christian or follower of Christ's teachings.
Not sure what motivates people with this kind of great spirit to do services for others. It seems to be in their moral fiber to do what's good, or maybe there's a spirit of something deeper in the unconsciousness of the mind of being someone who is willing to do for themselves.
In all, I can see how many that follow this type of thinking become more forgiving, loving and caring people. Getting lost in caring for others, losing their own problems or troubles and healing themselves. Maybe we need to learn how to be a better Samaritan. Making the world a better place to live by serving others.
Jim Schlund
Jerome
